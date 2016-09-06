Video: Genetically modified humans? CRISPR/Cas 9 explained

Credit: The American Chemical Society

Thanks to a new, cheap and accurate DNA-editing technique called CRISPR-Cas9, targeted genetic modification in humans is no longer just the realm of science fiction. Both the British and U.S. governments recently gave scientists the thumbs-up to edit DNA in human embryos and adults using CRISPR.

So does this mean that we can trim out genetic diseases or mutations? Or maybe even add in abilities like infrared vision, possibly creating a designer-baby dystopia?

In the latest Reactions episode, we explain how CRISPR works, how it is being used today and what the future might bring for this landmark technology: