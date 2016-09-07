September 7, 2016

Stealthy destroyer ready to set sail to join US Navy

The largest and most expensive destroyer ever built for the U.S. Navy once headed to sea in a snowstorm during builder trials. Now, it's heading into the remnants of a tropical storm as it leaves Maine for good.

The skipper is watching the weather as the stealthy Zumwalt destroyer prepares to depart from Bath Iron Works on Wednesday en route to its commissioning in Baltimore, and then to its homeport in San Diego.

Capt. James Kirk says the remnants of former Hurricane Hermine (her-MEEN') won't prevent the ship's departure.

The 610-foot futuristic-looking warship features an angular shape to minimize its radar signature, an unconventional wave-piercing hull, a powerful new gun system and a composite deckhouse that hides the radar and sensors.

© 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Citation: Stealthy destroyer ready to set sail to join US Navy (2016, September 7) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-09-stealthy-destroyer-ready-navy.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

How stealthy is Navy's new destroyer? It needs reflectors
9 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Do you think this is an oil well, water well or what? (Tintype)

Sep 7, 2024

What is the purpose of two units of mass in the Imperial system?

Sep 5, 2024

Student Recreates the Archimedes Death Ray

Sep 2, 2024

Need help with determining thickness of steel bars

Sep 2, 2024

Electric Mining Equipment

Aug 26, 2024

Does such a valve exist? (water check valve)

Aug 26, 2024

More from General Engineering

Load comments (0)