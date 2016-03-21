March 21, 2016

US Navy's largest destroyer heads out to sea for trials

by David Sharp

The United States' largest and most expensive destroyer headed out to sea Monday for final builder trials before being presented to the Navy for inspection.

The ship, which will be based in San Diego, stands to play a role in the Obama administration's "rebalance" of resources to Asia and the Pacific, where China is flexing its military muscle in the South China Sea.

The 600-foot (182-meter) ship is unlike anything ever built for the Navy. It features an angular shape to deflect enemy radar, and new guns. Automation allows it to operate with a smaller crew than existing destroyers.

But those innovations come at a high cost. The USS Zumwalt, the first of three in the class, will cost at least $4.4 billion.

The price ballooned to the point some in the Navy tried to kill the program. Instead, the program originally envisioned for 32 ships was truncated.

This will be the second time the ship has gone to sea. The "alpha" trials in December, which gave engineers their first opportunity to test systems at sea, were deemed a success even though repairs were needed on one of the ship's 12 motor drives.

© 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Citation: US Navy's largest destroyer heads out to sea for trials (2016, March 21) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-03-navy-largest-destroyer-sea-trials.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Largest destroyer built for Navy headed to sea for testing
12 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Do you think this is an oil well, water well or what? (Tintype)

Sep 7, 2024

What is the purpose of two units of mass in the Imperial system?

Sep 5, 2024

Student Recreates the Archimedes Death Ray

Sep 2, 2024

Need help with determining thickness of steel bars

Sep 2, 2024

Electric Mining Equipment

Aug 26, 2024

Does such a valve exist? (water check valve)

Aug 26, 2024

More from General Engineering

Load comments (1)