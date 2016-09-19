September 19, 2016

Unlocking potential of 3-D printed rocket parts with neutrons

by US Department of Energy

Unlocking potential of 3-D printed rocket parts with neutrons
Stacey Bagg, research engineer from NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center, is using HFIR beam line HB-2B, to study residual stress in additive manufactured rocket engine components to qualify them for space flight. Credit: Genevieve Martin/ORNL

The process of 3D printing, or additive manufacturing, holds promise for advancements in almost every industry, including even rocket science. Engineers from NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama, used neutrons recently to help understand the potential benefit of additive manufactured rocket engine components.

The team used the Neutron Residual Stress Mapping Facility at Oak Ridge National Laboratory's (ORNL) High Flux Isotope Reactor (HFIR), beam line HB-2B, to study residual stress in additive manufactured materials with hopes of qualifying them for flight, which could significantly reduce cost and schedule of flight hardware component manufacture.

"Using the additive manufactured version of one engine component we are studying could reduce the amount of time needed to build a space-flight ready engine by years," said Stacey Bagg of NASA Marshall.

Such a significant time reduction means major cost savings for the project. But before a component can be used for space flight, the team needs to be sure it's safe.

"Of particular concern are the residual stresses in the resulting additive manufactured components, as residual stresses may affect material properties and resultant part geometries and are difficult to measure on the resulting complex shapes," said Bagg. "The HFIR neutron residual stress facility provides the unique capability to take detailed internal measurements on these shapes."

This research also provides fundamental data providing insight into how residual stresses develop around common features of rocket propulsion components during the process. The team's research will be made publicly available and may be used to improve processes and controls for powder-bed additive manufacturing such that components exhibit improved mechanical and geometric properties.

  • Unlocking potential of 3-D printed rocket parts with neutrons
    Stacey Bagg, research engineer from NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center, is using HFIR beam line HB-2B, to study residual stress in additive manufactured rocket engine components to qualify them for space flight. Credit: Genevieve Martin/ORNL
  • Unlocking potential of 3-D printed rocket parts with neutrons
    Stacey Bagg, research engineer from NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center, is using HFIR beam line HB-2B, to study residual stress in additive manufactured rocket engine components to qualify them for space flight. Jeff Bunn, right, ORNL postdoctoral research associate and HB-2B instrument team member, assists Bagg with preparing the experiment. Credit: Genevieve Martin/ORNL

Provided by US Department of Energy

Citation: Unlocking potential of 3-D printed rocket parts with neutrons (2016, September 19) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-09-potential-d-rocket-neutrons.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Sparks fly as NASA pushes the limits of 3-D printing technology
13 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Do you think this is an oil well, water well or what? (Tintype)

Sep 7, 2024

What is the purpose of two units of mass in the Imperial system?

Sep 5, 2024

Student Recreates the Archimedes Death Ray

Sep 2, 2024

Need help with determining thickness of steel bars

Sep 2, 2024

Electric Mining Equipment

Aug 26, 2024

Does such a valve exist? (water check valve)

Aug 26, 2024

More from General Engineering

Load comments (2)