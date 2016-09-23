September 23, 2016

Materials scientists prove 70-year-old tensile deformation prediction

by Harvard University

Materials scientists prove 70-year-old tensile deformation prediction
The team’s experimental setup stretched a thick, soft elastomer — made from silicon rubber — at each of its corners. Under this biaxial tension, the sample’s center deformed, breaking the geometrical symmetry and becoming suddenly flat. Credit: Johannes T.B. Overvelde/Harvard SEAS

Imagine pulling or compressing a block of soft material—like rubber—equally in all directions. You wouldn't expect the block to deform much because of the nature of the material. However, in 1948, an applied mathematician named Ronald Rivlin predicted that with the right amount of tensile force, a thick cube of soft material would suddenly deform into a thin, flat plate.

For almost 70 years, this prediction remained purely theoretical. Materials scientists, hoping to add the instability to the pantheon of material functionality, were unable to prove the theory experimentally.

Recently, researchers at the Harvard John A. Paulson School of Engineering and Applied Sciences (SEAS) demonstrated for the first time experimentally that Rivlin was right. Using tensile—stretching—forces, the team triggered this instability in a centimeters-thick elastomer block, deforming it into a flat surface.

"We knew that this instability existed but no one was able to show it," said Katia Bertoldi, John L. Loeb Associate Professor of the Natural Sciences at SEAS and senior author of the paper. "We were able to identify a configuration that can be tested experimentally."

"This research uncovers a type of instability that can be triggered in soft, elastic bodies, and widens the design space for new architected materials that use instabilities to change or enhance their functionality," said Johannes T. B. Overvelde, first author of the paper and former graduate student at SEAS. "With this , we can create materials that can suddenly switch between behaviors by using simple triggers to change their geometry."

Materials scientists prove 70-year-old tensile deformation prediction
A soft architected material that, due to the tension instability, undergoes a pattern transformation when biaxially stretched. Credit: Johannes T.B. Overvelde/Harvard SEAS

More information: Johannes T. B. Overvelde et al. Tensile Instability in a Thick Elastic Body, Physical Review Letters (2016). DOI: 10.1103/PhysRevLett.117.094301

Journal information: Physical Review Letters

Provided by Harvard University

Citation: Materials scientists prove 70-year-old tensile deformation prediction (2016, September 23) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-09-materials-scientists-year-old-tensile-deformation.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Transmitting energy in soft materials
507 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Confused about selection rules in optical transitions

3 hours ago

Equipment for simple spectrometer

Sep 8, 2024

PV cell charge separation by an external electric field

Sep 8, 2024

Creep mechanism (thermal and irradiation induced/enhanced) and embrittlement in fcc and bcc

Aug 30, 2024

Effect of fast-neutron irradiation on the tensile properties of steels

Aug 28, 2024

Can a cloud of electrons be stabilized by interactions between them?

Aug 22, 2024

More from Atomic and Condensed Matter

Load comments (0)