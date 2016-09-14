EU aims to deploy 5G technology Europe-wide by 2025

The European Union wants to make fifth-generation telecommunications technology available around the bloc and have free wireless connections in every city and major public venue within the next decade.

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said Wednesday that the EU's executive arm aims to have 5G technology deployed by 2025, saying that it could create 2 million jobs in Europe.

He told EU lawmakers that every European city and venue should have free wireless internet access by 2020.

Juncker called for more investment in high-speed internet, saying that "businesses should be able to plan their investments in Europe for the next 20 years."

