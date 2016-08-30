Apple says will appeal EU tax ruling

Apple vowed Tuesday to appeal an EU ruling ordering it to pay a record 13 billion euros in back taxes in Ireland, saying the decision would harm jobs and investment in Europe.

"We will appeal and we are confident the decision will be overturned," the US company said in a statement after the European Commission decision that Dublin's tax breaks for Apple were illegal.

"It will have a profound and harmful effect on investment and job creation in Europe."

The Irish government said it would also appeal the ruling.

The Commission's judgement will likely anger Washington, which has said sweetheart tax deals made by EU countries and US corporations were made under international treaties and accepted tax practices.

Apple accused the European Commission, the executive of the 28-nation European Union, of overthrowing longstanding practices.

"The European Commission has launched an effort to rewrite Apple's history in Europe, ignore Ireland's tax laws and upend the international tax system in the process," Apple said.

"The Commission's case is not about how much Apple pays in taxes, it's about which government collects the money," said the company which insisted it pays its full share of taxes wherever it is in world.

But the Commission said the world's most valuable company avoided tax bills on almost all its profits in the bloc under the arrangements with the Irish government.

© 2016 AFP