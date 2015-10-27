European leaders look to boost financing for startups
The leaders of France, Germany and the European Union's executive body have praised new partnerships between private, public and European funds to improve access to financing for startups in an effort to boost the digital economy across the continent.
French President Francois Hollande, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker met with online entrepreneurs at a conference on the digital economy at the Elysee palace in Paris on Tuesday.
Juncker has made the development of a European digital market a priority of his leadership of the Commission, the EU's executive branch.
Hollande and Merkel are looking to push the idea forward as EU member states remain divided over proposed reforms of copyright and data protection laws.
"Our goal is to make from the (European) interior market a digital market, so that we can be competitive in the global competition", Merkel said.
