September 5, 2016

New electricity grids possible with computer simulations

by Centrum Wiskunde & Informatica

New electricity grids possible with computer simulations
Detail of a simulation of a pulsed positive discharge near a dielectric rod, made by Anna Dubinova. Credit: CWI

Renewable energy requires new electricity grids, sometimes over entire continents, because 'green energy' is often generated in remote locations. A general problem in such networks is that, although electrically conductive parts are separated from their environment by insulators, sparks often occur on the surface of insulators, causing permanent damage to the equipment. Until now, this was not well understood.

Anna Dubinova, Ph.D. student at the Centrum Wiskunde & Informatica (CWI) research institute in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, developed new mathematical models and techniques to predict the behavior of these . She defended her Ph.D. thesis, "Modeling of streamer discharges near dielectrics" on 1 September 2016 at Eindhoven University of Technology. With the results, the architecture of high-voltage networks can be fundamentally renewed and improved.

The researcher says, "There was not much known about these 'creeping sparks'—for instance, when they occur and how the discharge starts moving. Sometimes, a spark will run over a surface, even if its path length is much longer than directly through the air. Thanks to our models, it is now clear how behaviour depends on the geometry, the type of gas and the type of insulator. A major insulator in the industry is SF6, a strong greenhouse gas. Alternatives can now be chosen in a more balanced way." The results are not only applicable to high-voltage technology, but also on the beginning of lightning. "Hailstones are also . Along with Casper Rutjes and others, I developed models that describe how lightning starts in a thundercloud—it is a combination of sharp hail (graupel) and cosmic particles." This news made it to the international press in 2015.

The research was funded by Technology Foundation STW and ABB Corporate Research. The mathematical modelling was carried out by the Ph.D. student and a postdoc researcher in the Multiscale Dynamics research group of 'lightning professor' Ute Ebert. In addition, two Ph.D. students at Eindhoven University of Technology have studied the phenomena experimentally. Several companies are interested in the applications of the new insights, e.g., for high-voltage equipment or high intensity discharge lamps for outdoor use, in shops and cars.

More information: Creeping sparks project: www.nwo.nl/onderzoek-en-result … ecten/i/40/8240.html

Provided by Centrum Wiskunde & Informatica

Citation: New electricity grids possible with computer simulations (2016, September 5) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-09-electricity-grids-simulations.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

The cosmic start of lightning
10 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

What is a distinct feature of an ambiguous result?

11 hours ago

Difficult to understand the solution provided in the video (travelling salesman problem)

Sep 6, 2024

Questions regarding Kurepa's Conjecture

Sep 6, 2024

Can Higher Degree Nested Radicals Be Simplified?

Sep 4, 2024

Raising to the power of 0 or 1

Sep 4, 2024

Calculate new height of truncated cone

Sep 3, 2024

More from General Math

Load comments (0)