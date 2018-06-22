CWI is the national research institute for mathematics and computer science in the Netherlands and is an institute of the Netherlands Organisation for Scientific Research (NWO). The institute was founded in 1946 and is located at Science Park Amsterdam. The institute has a strong international position and is renowned for its high quality research. CWI's strength lies in the discovery and development of new ideas, and the transfer of knowledge to other scientific areas, society at large and trade and industry in particular. Research of CWI is applied for instance in payment systems, cryptography, telecommunications, public transport, smart energy networks and meteorology.

CWI researchers make power grid more reliable with mathematics

Researchers from Centrum Wiskunde & Informatica (CWI), the national research institute for mathematics and computer science in the Netherlands, discovered how large fluctuations in solar and wind energy, combined with the ...

General Physics

Jun 22, 2018

Lightning produces afterglow of gamma radiation

Lightning can produce X-rays and gamma radiation. In the past, researchers thought that this phenomenon only lasted for a very short time, about one ten-thousandth of a second. However, the ionizing radiation of lightning ...

Earth Sciences

Oct 24, 2017

New electricity grids possible with computer simulations

Renewable energy requires new electricity grids, sometimes over entire continents, because 'green energy' is often generated in remote locations. A general problem in such networks is that, although electrically conductive ...

Mathematics

Sep 5, 2016

All quantum communication involves nonlocality

Researchers of CWI, University of Gdansk, Gdansk University of Technology, Adam Mickiewicz University and the University of Cambridge have proven that quantum communication is based on nonlocality. They show that whenever ...

Quantum Physics

Apr 1, 2016

