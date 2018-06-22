CWI is the national research institute for mathematics and computer science in the Netherlands and is an institute of the Netherlands Organisation for Scientific Research (NWO). The institute was founded in 1946 and is located at Science Park Amsterdam. The institute has a strong international position and is renowned for its high quality research. CWI's strength lies in the discovery and development of new ideas, and the transfer of knowledge to other scientific areas, society at large and trade and industry in particular. Research of CWI is applied for instance in payment systems, cryptography, telecommunications, public transport, smart energy networks and meteorology.

Address Science Park 123, Amsterdam, The Netherlands Website http://www.cwi.nl/

