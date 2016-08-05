Video: The science of steroids: Keeping the Olympics fair

Credit: The American Chemical Society

Recent news of Olympic doping scandals have led to strict penalties and a closer look at steroid testing. Chemistry plays a huge role on both sides of the performance-enhancing drug battle.

On one side are officials and scientists, aiming to keep the competitions fair; on the other are underground or overseas chemists, creating new drugs to cheat the system. This week, Reactions goes into the science of steroids—what they are, what they do and how scientists test for them.

It's all in this video: