August 5, 2016

Video: The science of steroids: Keeping the Olympics fair

by American Chemical Society

Credit: The American Chemical Society

Recent news of Olympic doping scandals have led to strict penalties and a closer look at steroid testing. Chemistry plays a huge role on both sides of the performance-enhancing drug battle.

On one side are and scientists, aiming to keep the competitions fair; on the other are underground or overseas chemists, creating to cheat the system. This week, Reactions goes into the science of steroids—what they are, what they do and how scientists test for them.

It's all in this video:

Feedback to editors

