August 10, 2016

Unraveling the jaw-dropping goblin shark

by Hokkaido University

Unraveling the jaw-dropping goblin shark
A goblin shark pre-jaw projection (above) and post-jaw projection (below). Credit: Okinawa Churashima Foundation

A research team, led by Emeritus Professor Kazuhiro Nakaya of Japan's Hokkaido University, analyzed world-first footage captured by public broadcaster NHK in which two goblin sharks separately captured prey on a total of five occasions. The research has unraveled a century-old mystery surrounding how the deep-sea shark utilizes its protruding jaws, among other factors, to feed itself.

The goblin shark (Mitsukurina owstoni) was first discovered in deep waters off Japan in 1898.

The biting process, named "slingshot feeding" by the researchers, involved the projection of the jaws at speeds of up to 3.1 meters per second—the fastest speed recorded for a fish—over distances comparable to 8.6-9.4 percent of the total length of the shark's body, far outranking the jaw protrusion of other kinds of shark. The researchers also newly discovered that the sharks opened and closed their mouths again during jaw-retraction, for unknown reasons.

The researchers concluded that the shark, which has a slow swimming speed, has evolved to adapt to deep-sea environments where food is scarce, possibly compensating for its slow swimming speed.

Known as Mitsukuri sharks in Japan, goblin sharks are so called in Western nations due to their somewhat alarming appearance: a pinkish body lacking proper pigment, exposed teeth and protruding jaws. Until now, few details were known about the species. The new findings on once shallow-water-dwelling are likely to have a strong impact on future studies relating to how fish adapt to deep-sea environments.

Unraveling the jaw-dropping goblin shark
(Left) Video stills show a goblin shark's protruding jaws (elapsed time is shown in milliseconds). (Right) Goblin shark "slingshot feeding." Jaw movement is extremely rapid: about 0.3 seconds. Credit: NHKIllustrations: Hokkaido University

More information: Nakaya K. et al., Slingshot feeding of the goblin shark Mitsukurina owstoni (Pisces: Lamniformes: Mitsukurinidae), Scientific Reports, June 10, 2016. DOI: 10.1038/screp27786

Journal information: Scientific Reports

Provided by Hokkaido University

Citation: Unraveling the jaw-dropping goblin shark (2016, August 10) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-08-unraveling-jaw-dropping-goblin-shark.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Scientists hope new shark cam gives insight to deep dives
43 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Epothilone B study connected to 'Hard Problem of Consciousness' Model

Sep 9, 2024

Any stereo audio learning resources for other languages?

Sep 8, 2024

Too much fluoride might lower IQ in kids?

Sep 6, 2024

The predictive brain (Stimulus-Specific Error Prediction Neurons)

Sep 1, 2024

Any suggestions to dampen the sounds of a colostomy bag?

Aug 31, 2024

Will cryosleep ever be a reality?

Aug 30, 2024

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)