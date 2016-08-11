NASA measures winds of Tropical Storm Conson

RapidScat measured Conson's maximum sustained winds as fast as 49 mph (22 meters per second/79 kph) on Aug. 10. Credit: NASA JPL/Alex Winteer

NASA's RapidScat instrument provided measurements of sustained wind speeds as Tropical Storm Conson continued tracking north through the northwestern Pacific Ocean.

When RapidScat passed over Conson on Aug. 10, it was near peak intensity. RapidScat measured maximum sustained winds around the center of circulation as fast as 49 mph (22 meters per second/79 kph) on Aug. 10. The RapidScat instrument that flies aboard the International Space Station measures Earth's ocean surface wind speed and direction over open waters.

RapidScat is an important tool for meteorologists, because it shows forecasters the location of the strongest winds in different quadrants of an area of low pressure or tropical cyclone as they are not always equally distributed. In addition, surface wind speed is always lower than speeds at higher altitude.

At 11 a.m. EDT (1500 UTC) on Aug. 11 Tropical Storm Conson's maximum sustained winds were near 40 mph (35 knots/62 kph). Conson was centered near 21.9 degrees north latitude and 154.4 degrees east longitude, about 140 nautical miles south of Minami Tori Shima.

Conson is moving to the north-northeast at 17 mph (15 knots/27.7 kph) and is expected to turn to the north-northwest. Conson does not threaten any land masses.