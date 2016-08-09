August 9, 2016

NASA spots Tropical Storm Conson facing wind shear

by NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center

NASA spots Tropical Storm Conson facing wind shear
On Aug. 8, 2016, at 10:44 p.m. EDT (Aug. 9 at 2:44 a.m. UTC) the VIIRS instrument aboard NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP satellite captured this visible light image of Tropical Storm Conson being affected by wind shear. Credit: NASA/NOAA/Rapid Response Team

Soon after Tropical Depression 08W strengthened into Tropical Storm Conson, NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP satellite passed overhead from space and provided a look at the storm, revealing it was battling wind shear.

On August 8 at 10:44 p.m. EDT (Aug. 9 at 02:44 UTC) the Visible Infrared Imaging Radiometer Suite (VIIRS) instrument aboard NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP satellite captured a visible light image of Tropical Storm Conson. Southwesterly has pushed the bulk of clouds and showers to the northeast of the storm's center. Fragmented bands of thunderstorms over the southern semi-circle were seen wrapping into the north quadrant of the exposed low-level center.

At 5 a.m. EDT (0900 UTC) on August 9, 2016 Tropical storm Conson was centered near 17.0 degrees north latitude and 158.7 degrees east longitude, about 382 nautical miles northwest of the Enewetak Atoll. The Enewetak Atoll is a large coral atoll of 40 islands and forms a legislative district of the Ralik Chain of the Marshall Islands.

Conson was moving to the west at 7 knots (8 mph/12.9 kph) and had maximum sustained winds near 35 knots (40 mph/62 kph).

Conson is expected to move into a more favorable environment that will allow it to intensify to typhoon strength over the open waters of the Northwestern Pacific Ocean on August 12, before weakening commences. The storm is expected to continue tracking in a northerly direction over the open ocean.

Provided by NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center

Citation: NASA spots Tropical Storm Conson facing wind shear (2016, August 9) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-08-nasa-tropical-storm-conson.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

NASA sees Tropical Storm Omais weakening near Japan
12 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Why does crude oil seep out of the ground on this beautiful Caribbean Island?

Sep 7, 2024

Should We Be Planting More Trees?

Sep 7, 2024

The Secrets of Prof. Verschure's Rosetta Stones

Sep 5, 2024

Alaska - Pedersen Glacier: Landslide Triggered Tsunami

Aug 23, 2024

Iceland warming up again - quakes swarming

Aug 23, 2024

Shiveluch Volcano erupts on Kamchatka peninsula

Aug 18, 2024

More from Earth Sciences

Load comments (0)