August 1, 2016

Disney World exploring foot tracking technology

by Associated Press

Disney World may one day be able to keep track of its theme-park visitors by their feet.

An Orlando Sentinel report says Walt Disney World Company recently received a patent for the from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. The technology would involve a sensor and cameras, which would help identify visitors. The data received could customize the guest experience.

Currently, Disney World can track guests by MagicBands, hotel keys, RFID bracelets, FastPasses and credit cards.

According to the Sentinel report, the company says there are no immediate plans to use the new technology.

