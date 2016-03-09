March 9, 2016

Rosen Hotels reports some guest data may have been breached

An Orlando-based hotel chain is reporting that some of its guests' credit card information may have been breached.

Rosen Hotels & Resorts Inc. said on its website that malware was installed on its payment card network, and in some instances, it may have identified the name, credit card number, expiration date and verification code on the credit cards of its guests.

The company said on its website last week that it's still trying to identify which guests may have had their data breached. Cards used at the hotel chain between September 2014 and February 2016 may have been affected.

Company officials said they hired a cybersecurity expert last month after they were first made aware that the data may have been breached.

Rosen operates seven hotels in the Orlando area.

