July 20, 2016

Indonesia's presidential palace bans playing of 'Pokemon Go'

Indonesia's presidential palace bans playing of 'Pokemon Go'
In this Sunday, July 17, 2016 photo, members of Presidential Security Forces stand in attention during the changing of guard at Merdeka Palace in Jakarta, Indonesia. Indonesian authorities banned the playing of "Pokemon Go" from the presidential palace on Wednesday, July 20, 2016, as they voiced worries that the game could be a security risk. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)

Indonesian officials have banned the playing of "Pokemon Go" from the presidential palace.

Hastily printed warnings that say "Playing or hunting Pokemon prohibited in the area" were put up around the palace complex in Jakarta on Wednesday.

"This is the office of the president, not a playground," said Bey Machmuddin, chief of the palace's press bureau.

Last week, Cabinet Secretary Pramono Agung said he had captured a number of Pokemon at the palace. But some officials have voiced worries that the could be a .

Police have been banned from playing the game while on duty, and local media reported that Defense Minister Ryamizard Ryacudu had warned that the game might be used by foreign countries to detect .

"Pokemon Go," which uses Google Maps and a smartphone to overlay reality with Pokemon creatures, has been a blockbuster hit in the U.S. and other countries where it is available. It has not been officially released in Indonesia but is already popular here.

On Monday, Indonesian police briefly detained a Frenchman after he trespassed on a military base in a West Java town while hunting for Pokemon creatures.

  • Indonesia's presidential palace bans playing of 'Pokemon Go'
    In this Monday, July 18, 2016 photo, people play "Pokemon Go" in Jakarta, Indonesia. Indonesian authorities banned the playing of "Pokemon Go" from the presidential palace on Wednesday, July 20, 2019, as they voiced worries that the game could be a security risk. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim)
  • Indonesia's presidential palace bans playing of 'Pokemon Go'
    In this Monday, July 18, 2016 photo, people gaze at their smartphones as they play "Pokemon Go" in Jakarta, Indonesia. Indonesian authorities banned the playing of "Pokemon Go" from the presidential palace on Wednesday, July 20, 2016, as they voiced worries that the game could be a security risk. (AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana)

© 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Citation: Indonesia's presidential palace bans playing of 'Pokemon Go' (2016, July 20) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-07-indonesia-presidential-palace-pokemon.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

UAE warns Pokemon Go may expose users to criminals
8 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Are human database related jobs going to disappear?

18 hours ago

AT&T 5G cellular home internet - first impressions

Sep 9, 2024

The best and most secure password manager

Sep 7, 2024

Stupid question about what brand of laptop to buy

Sep 6, 2024

How Modern Video Codecs Work

Sep 3, 2024

The forum background is perfect for cleaning screens

Sep 2, 2024

More from Computing and Technology

Load comments (0)