Kuwait says 'no' to 'Pokemon Go' at 'sensitive landmarks'

Kuwait is saying "no" to "Pokemon Go" in certain places.

The tiny oil-rich emirate's Interior Ministry issued a statement Friday warning users of the smash mobile phone application from taking pictures of any vital government, military or security location.

It also warned users not to pounce on Pikachus or chase Charmanders at mosques, shopping centers, malls and oil installations.

Lt. Gen. Sulaiman al-Fahad at the ministry said: "No excuses will be accepted by anyone claiming ignorance of the law."

Though "Pokemon Go" hasn't officially come to nations in the Persian Gulf, many have downloaded the app. Authorities in the United Arab Emirates also have warned users to be careful while chasing digital critters in the augmented reality game.

© 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.