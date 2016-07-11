July 11, 2016

Aqua satellite sees Nepartak after landfall in China

by NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center

NASA's Aqua satellite sees Nepartak after landfall in China
The MODIS instrument aboard NASA's Aqua satellite captured this image of Tropical Storm Nepartak on July 9 at 05:25 UTC (1:25 a.m. EDT) after it made landfall in southeastern China. Credit: NASA Goddard MODIS Rapid Response Team

The once powerful super typhoon Nepartak made landfall in eastern China as a minimal tropical storm after land falling in Taiwan as a typhoon. NASA's Aqua satellite captured an image of Nepartak over southeastern China after the storm's second landfall.

he MODIS or Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer instrument aboard NASA's Aqua satellite captured a of Tropical Storm Nepartak on Saturday, July 9 at 05:25 UTC (1:25 a.m. EDT). Nepartak's center had already moved inland over southeastern China. Only the southeastern quadrant on the storm remained over the Taiwan Strait as the storm continued moving to the northwest.

At 0900 UTC (5 a.m. EDT) the Joint Typhoon Warning Center issued the final warning on Nepartak. It was a minimal tropical storm at the time with near 35 knots (40 mph/62 kph). It was near 25.1 north latitude and 118.4 longitude west. The center was located west of Quanzhou in the Fujian province of China. It was weakening quickly over land as it moved to the northwest at 9 knots (10.3 mph/16.6 kph).

By July 10, Nepartak had dissipated over China.

Provided by NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center

Citation: Aqua satellite sees Nepartak after landfall in China (2016, July 11) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-07-aqua-satellite-nepartak-landfall-china.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

NASA sees Super Typhoon Nepartak approaching Taiwan
12 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Why does crude oil seep out of the ground on this beautiful Caribbean Island?

Sep 7, 2024

Should We Be Planting More Trees?

Sep 7, 2024

The Secrets of Prof. Verschure's Rosetta Stones

Sep 5, 2024

Alaska - Pedersen Glacier: Landslide Triggered Tsunami

Aug 23, 2024

Iceland warming up again - quakes swarming

Aug 23, 2024

Shiveluch Volcano erupts on Kamchatka peninsula

Aug 18, 2024

More from Earth Sciences

Load comments (0)