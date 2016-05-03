May 3, 2016

Alternative explanations for the evolution of monogamy and sibling cooperation

by Cell Press

Alternative explanations for the evolution of monogamy and sibling cooperation
A schematic of the alternative hypotheses for the correlation between monogamy and cooperation. Credit: Dillard and Westneat/Trends in Ecology & Evolution 2016

The textbook "monogamy hypothesis" argues that monogamy favors the evolution of cooperation by increasing sibling relatedness, since helpers are as related to the full siblings that they care for as they are to their own offspring. So under certain circumstances helping can be as, or even more, successful in getting genes passed on as reproducing. But in an Opinion, published May 3 in Trends in Ecology & Evolution, two experts in social and reproductive behavior say that the proof isn't all there.

In their paper, Professor David Westneat and his graduate student Jacqueline Dillard—both at the University of Kentucky—present three alternative explanations:

  • Monogamy and sibling co-evolved, so that one trait increased the benefits of the other.
  • Ecological pressures selected for both monogamy and sibling cooperation simultaneously, so that one trait does not depend on the other.
  • The evolution of monogamy created new physiological and behavioral adaptations that may also be useful in sibling cooperation.

"This is a case study demonstrating the importance of not boiling organisms down to simple traits," says Dillard, who studies a socially monogamous group of Bess Beetles. She notes that the classic monogamy hypothesis considers a single link between the high occurrences of sibling cooperation in monogamous species, when a number of factors could be in play.

For example, from beetles to birds to humans, both monogamy and sibling cooperation tend to occur where the value of caring for young is high and the opportunities for mating are low, so environmental changes that increase the benefits of care, such as food scarcity, or reduce likelihood of reproducing, could promote both traits.

Physical and social adaptations, such as increases in the hormones oxytocin and vasopressin, that enable monogamy could also pre-adapt species to cooperation. "If you are living with a social partner, evolving to live in that environment requires a lot of tolerance; these sorts of things can come in handy later on when you want to cooperate with another individual," Dillard says.

Dillard is now developing comparative and experimental studies that can measure the relative contributions of these variables. However, Dillard and Westneat believe that a more systems-level approach to studying monogamy and cooperation will be necessary to answer longstanding questions about the of these traits.

More information: Trends in Ecology and Evolution, Dillard and Westneat: "Disentangling the correlated evolution of monogamy and cooperation" DOI: 10.1016/j.tree.2016.03.009

Journal information: Trends in Ecology and Evolution

Provided by Cell Press

Citation: Alternative explanations for the evolution of monogamy and sibling cooperation (2016, May 3) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-05-alternative-explanations-evolution-monogamy-sibling.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

New research shows social monogamy evolved as result of competition
30 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Epothilone B study connected to 'Hard Problem of Consciousness' Model

Sep 9, 2024

Any stereo audio learning resources for other languages?

Sep 8, 2024

Too much fluoride might lower IQ in kids?

Sep 6, 2024

The predictive brain (Stimulus-Specific Error Prediction Neurons)

Sep 1, 2024

Any suggestions to dampen the sounds of a colostomy bag?

Aug 31, 2024

Will cryosleep ever be a reality?

Aug 30, 2024

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (1)