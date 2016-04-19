Bristol's 5G wireless research showcased

The quest for a 1,000-fold capacity enhancement alongside higher data rates for 5th generation (5G) wireless networks is the subject of intense international academic and industrial research. Two engineers from the University of Bristol's Communication Systems and Networks (CSN) group, who are leaders in this field, have been invited to discuss the future of wireless communications in Brussels and Brooklyn (US) this week [19 to 22 April].

Mark Beach, Professor of Radio Systems Engineering in the Department of Electrical and Electronic Engineering, will give an invited presentation on the Bristol Is Open Massive MIMO test bed to a European audience at the NetWorld2020 Annual Event and General Assembly 2016 in Brussels today [Tuesday 19 April].

This experimental hardware platform, which achieved a world's first in terms of over-air spectrum efficiency, will be showcased alongside many EU Horizon 2020 5G-Public Private Partnership (5G-PPP) projects and European test-beds to experts in this area, including the EU Commission and standardisation bodies ITU-R and 3GPP.

Andrew Nix, Professor of Wireless Communication Systems and Professor Beach, will then attend the Brooklyn 5G Summit, hosted by Nokia Networks and New York University, to demonstrate Bristol's 5G research to an international audience.

The exhibit will include collaborative examples of the CSN group's work in the EU 5G-PPP research projects mmMAGIC and 5G-Xhaul, the experimental wireless facility through Bristol Is Open, together with pioneering research in the field of full duplex, Massive MIMO and Enabling RF Technologies.

Around 150 delegates are expected at this event, with experts from industry, academia and the standardisation bodies.

Professor Andrew Nix, Dean of Engineering, said: "In addition to our posters, we will also show a series of videos highlighting the state-of-the-art test bed and measurement facilities at Bristol alongside the expertise of our researchers."

Professor Mark Beach added: "This is our third Brooklyn 5G Summit. It is an excellent opportunity for us to meet with our international collaborators, discuss results, plan further collaborations and most importantly showcase Bristol's ground-breaking research."

More information: The third Brooklyn 5G Summit will be held from Wednesday 20 to Friday 22 April 2016 at the NYU WIRELESS, a partner of Nokia Networks, in Brooklyn, New York, USA.