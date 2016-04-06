April 6, 2016

Battery-less computers can now be reprogrammed wirelessly

by Delft University of Technology

Computers are getting better with each day. They are becoming so energy-efficient that we can now think about cutting the final cord that connects them with the outside world: a power supply cable. A great example of such machine is Computation RFID: a small device converting ambient energy (from nearby radio transmissions) to communicate and obtain power for computing. Their size and perpetual lifetime allows them to be embedded in anything, living organisms included, once for the entire lifetime. However the main benefit of Computational RFIDs was nullified by the need for a cable every time a battery-less computer required maintenance or update.

Now, for the first time a team of researchers from Delft University of Technology (TU Delft, The Netherlands) and University of Washington demonstrated that battery-less computers can be reprogrammed wirelessly. Adapting popular communication protocol used in billions of RFID tags, it is now possible to change completely the functionality of a battery-less computer wherever it is hidden/implanted/sealed without damaging the tissue or a building wall, for instance.

Developed protocol, named Wisent, brings closer a vision of completely autonomous, software defined sensors, battery-less cloud storage and bi-directional battery-less communication.

Results on this work was presented this April at the IEEE INFOCOM conference in San Francisco.

More information: Przemysław Pawełczak (TU Delft) www.st.ewi.tudelft.nl/~pawelczak/

Link to article: arxiv.org/abs/1512.04602

Link to conference: infocom2016.ieee-infocom.org/

Provided by Delft University of Technology

Citation: Battery-less computers can now be reprogrammed wirelessly (2016, April 6) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-04-battery-less-reprogrammed-wirelessly.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Photovoltaic cells are to be combined into one device with electrochemical energy storage systems
26 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Do you think this is an oil well, water well or what? (Tintype)

Sep 7, 2024

What is the purpose of two units of mass in the Imperial system?

Sep 5, 2024

Student Recreates the Archimedes Death Ray

Sep 2, 2024

Need help with determining thickness of steel bars

Sep 2, 2024

Electric Mining Equipment

Aug 26, 2024

Does such a valve exist? (water check valve)

Aug 26, 2024

More from General Engineering

Load comments (0)