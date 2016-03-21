March 21, 2016

Statoil to store energy from floating wind farm in batteries

Norwegian oil group Statoil is planning to store energy from a Scottish floating wind farm on a powerful battery storage system
Norwegian oil group Statoil is planning to store energy from a Scottish floating wind farm on a powerful battery storage system

Norwegian oil group Statoil said Monday it would store energy from a Scottish floating wind farm on a powerful battery storage system, in a pioneering pilot project.

The system's one megawatt-hour Lithium battery capacity corresponds to that of "more than two million iPhones," Statoil said in a statement, making it one of the world's most ambitious projects in the field.

The specialised website Recharge referred to the project as a "potentially game-changing system" in an industry where storage is a key issue.

Batteries are one of new frontiers in . Renewables producers can tap into stored energy to instantly meet peaks in demand or compensate for periods of low and poor sunshine.

Statoil's pilot project is due to be installed at the end of 2018 and hooked up to the world's first floating wind farm which is expected to begin producing electricity a year earlier, with five Hywind turbines placed 25 kilometres (15 miles) off the Scottish coast.

"Battery storage has the potential to mitigate intermittency (of wind energy) and optimise output," Statoil said in a statement.

"This can improve efficiency and lower costs for offshore wind," it added.

Dubbed Batwind, the battery system will be developed jointly with universities and Scottish suppliers, Statoil said.

© 2016 AFP

Citation: Statoil to store energy from floating wind farm in batteries (2016, March 21) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-03-statoil-energy-farm-batteries.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Consent granted to Scotland's floating offshore wind development
43 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Mcnp point source

2 hours ago

Japan Earthquake: nuclear plants Fukushima part 2

7 hours ago

Analyzing Pulse Height vs. Time Response of a Scintillator Detector in Front of a Pulsed X-Ray Source

Sep 5, 2024

Why Are MCNP Photons Getting Lost?

Sep 5, 2024

radioactive iodine - risk of exposure

Sep 4, 2024

Low energy Photon Simulation in MCNP

Aug 31, 2024

More from Nuclear Engineering

Load comments (5)