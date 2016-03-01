The sensation may be all too familiar - the intense, sharp pain in your foot caused by an unassuming LEGO® brick. Why does this tiny chunk of plastic cause so much pain? To answer this question, Reactions examines why we feel pain in the first place, as well as the material chemistry of LEGO bricks.

Citation: Why does stepping on a LEGO hurt so much? (video) (2016, March 1) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-03-lego-video.html

This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.