March 1, 2016

Why does stepping on a LEGO hurt so much? (video)

by American Chemical Society

The sensation may be all too familiar - the intense, sharp pain in your foot caused by an unassuming LEGO brick. Why does this tiny chunk of plastic cause so much pain? To answer this question, Reactions examines why we feel pain in the first place, as well as the material chemistry of LEGO bricks. Credit: The American Chemical Society

