March 30, 2016

Experimental study of the electrical conductivity of hydrous minerals under high P-T conditions

by Science China Press

A new paper titled "Experimental study of the electrical conductivity of hydrous minerals in the crust and the mantle under high pressure and high temperature," published in Science China Earth Sciences, overviews the studies of electrical conductivity measurement of hydrous minerals in recent years.

Hydrous minerals are important water carriers in the crust and the mantle, especially in the . With the recent development of the experimental technique, studies of the of hydrous silicate minerals under controlled temperature, pressure and oxygen fugacity, have helped to constrain the water distribution in the Earth's interior.

This paper emphasizes the dehydration effect and the pressure effect on the bulk conductivity of the hydrous minerals. The paper also discusses conduction mechanism of hydrous minerals and the electrical structure of the subduction zone based on the available conductivity data.

More information: XinZhuan Guo. Experimental study of the electrical conductivity of hydrous minerals in the crust and the mantle under high pressure and high temperature, Science China Earth Sciences (2016). DOI: 10.1007/s11430-015-5249-5

Journal information: Science China Earth Sciences

Provided by Science China Press

Citation: Experimental study of the electrical conductivity of hydrous minerals under high P-T conditions (2016, March 30) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-03-experimental-electrical-hydrous-minerals-high.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

New research shows how water is transferred into our planet's interior
9 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Why does crude oil seep out of the ground on this beautiful Caribbean Island?

Sep 7, 2024

Should We Be Planting More Trees?

Sep 7, 2024

The Secrets of Prof. Verschure's Rosetta Stones

Sep 5, 2024

Alaska - Pedersen Glacier: Landslide Triggered Tsunami

Aug 23, 2024

Iceland warming up again - quakes swarming

Aug 23, 2024

Shiveluch Volcano erupts on Kamchatka peninsula

Aug 18, 2024

More from Earth Sciences

Load comments (0)