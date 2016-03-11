March 11, 2016

New study shows how consumers balance food choices

by Kevin Manne, University at Buffalo

New study shows how consumers balance food choices

While more consumers than ever are making healthier choices at the grocery store, they tend to purchase a balance of healthy and less-healthy foods, according to new research from the University at Buffalo School of Management.

Published in the Journal of Retailing, the study found that are concerned about eating a , but junk food still ends up in the shopping cart.

"There is a disconnect between what people say they want to eat and what they actually purchase," says study co-author Minakshi Trivedi, PhD, professor of marketing in the UB School of Management. "Each we studied made tradeoffs on healthy and to varying degrees."

The researchers analyzed two years of scanner data across more than 70 stores of a major U.S. retail chain, along with survey responses from 400 of the chain's shoppers to see if consumers consciously balanced their health concerns with their actual food purchases.

The study grouped consumers into three segments using a mathematical model based on their attitudes and concerns: the first group was made up of health-driven buyers, the second took a more moderate approach to purchasing healthy products and the third group was indifferent to the healthier versions of products.

When faced with healthy or unhealthy choices—which the study based on the level of fat, sugar, or salt—the consumer segments showed distinct variations in characteristics, purchasing behavior and response to price and discounts.

Price had the smallest impact on the health-driven group, where 92 percent of buyers consistently purchased the healthy options. The moderate group was more price sensitive and likely to balance between healthy and regular versions of products—about half of the buyers in this group chose the healthy options. In the third group, consumers were more affected by price and discounts and preferred the regular versions of products as opposed to their healthy alternatives.

Retailers can use these findings to design different strategies that meet the demand for and encourage the purchase of healthier products, according to the authors. The study provides guidance to retailers about which products to bundle for promotions and which element of the bundle to promote.

As for public policy, "If government agencies are to have any impact in promoting healthy consumption, they need to tailor their strategies to specific behavioral segments," says Trivedi.

Journal information: Journal of Retailing

Provided by University at Buffalo

Citation: New study shows how consumers balance food choices (2016, March 11) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-03-consumers-food-choices.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Diet soda and fries, please: How consumers balance their food choices
7 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Who is your favorite Jazz musician and what is your favorite song?

10 hours ago

Favorite Mashups - All Your Favorites in One Place

11 hours ago

Cover songs versus the original track, which ones are better?

13 hours ago

Favorite songs (cont.)

Sep 10, 2024

Biographies, history, personal accounts

Sep 9, 2024

When streets were lit by gas lights

Sep 9, 2024

More from Art, Music, History, and Linguistics

Load comments (0)