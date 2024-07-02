The Journal of Retailing is devoted to advancing the state of knowledge and its application with respect to all aspects of retailing, its management, evolution, and current theory. The field of retailing includes both products and services, the supply chains and distribution channels that serve retailers, the relationships between retailers and members of the supply channel, and all forms of direct marketing and emerging electric markets to households. Articles may take an economic or behavior approach, but all reflect rigorous analysis and a depth of knowledge of relevant theory and existing literature. Empirical work is based upon the scientific method, modern sampling procedures and statistical analysis.

Publisher
Elsevier
Website
http://www.journals.elsevier.com/journal-of-retailing
Impact factor
2.257 (2011)

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Journal of Retailing

Direct touch of food makes eating experience more enjoyable

Strawberry-flavored mousse tastes 10% sweeter when served from a white container rather than a black one. Coffee tastes nearly twice as intense when it is drunk from a white mug rather than a clear glass one. Adding two-and-a-half ...

Social Sciences

Feb 5, 2020

0

19

What do iPhones, Halloween candy, and sushi have in common?

How people seek to express their uniqueness is played out in many ways - one of the more subtle ways is how they choose products when presented with product-related information in various colors, versus in black and white ...

Economics & Business

Mar 8, 2018

0

6

page 1 from 7