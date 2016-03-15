March 15, 2016

Amazon seeks patent for buying items with a look

Amazon is seeking a US patent on using selfies—instead of passwords—for shopping when using smartphones
Amazon is seeking a US patent on using selfies—instead of passwords—for shopping when using smartphones

Online retail colossus Amazon is seeking a US patent on using selfies—instead of passwords—for shopping when using smartphones.

Seattle-based Amazon reasoned that combining sensor and camera capabilities in smartphones with face and gesture recognizing software results in higher security than passwords or identification numbers.

"Such approaches provide for without the user having to physically interact with a computing device, which can enable a user to access information by looking at a camera, performing a simple gesture such as a smile, or performing another such action," Amazon said in a filed late last year.

"Such an authentication can be user friendly, particularly with respect to conventional approaches such as typing and remembering long passwords, and can provide enhanced security because it can be difficult for another person to replicate a user's face in three dimensions."

Smartphone cameras would capture video snippets to avoid being duped by a fraudster using someone's picture to impersonate them in an online transaction, according to the application.

"The device can prompt the user to perform certain actions, motions, or gestures, such as to smile, blink, or tilt his or her head," the patent application said.

Chinese internet giant Alibaba and payments payments firm Mastercard are reported to be working on incorporating facial recognition in transaction confirmations.

© 2016 AFP

Citation: Amazon seeks patent for buying items with a look (2016, March 15) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-03-amazon-patent-items.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Microsoft describes hard-to-mimic authentication gesture
30 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Are human database related jobs going to disappear?

Sep 10, 2024

AT&T 5G cellular home internet - first impressions

Sep 9, 2024

The best and most secure password manager

Sep 7, 2024

Stupid question about what brand of laptop to buy

Sep 6, 2024

How Modern Video Codecs Work

Sep 3, 2024

The forum background is perfect for cleaning screens

Sep 2, 2024

More from Computing and Technology

Load comments (0)