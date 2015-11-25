November 25, 2015

Amazon orders reset for some customers' passwords

by Rachel Lerman, The Seattle Times

Amazon.com has required an undisclosed number of customers to reset passwords to their online accounts after the company said some passwords "may have been improperly stored" on devices.

Several Amazon customers reached out to tech-news site ZDNet, saying they received emails from Amazon that the passwords needed to be reset.

Amazon representatives did not return requests for comment.

In the email sent to affected customers, Seattle-based Amazon said it did not believe passwords were exposed but was acting "out of an abundance of caution."

The issue, whether it is a serious problem or not, comes at an inopportune time for Amazon - just days before the start of the busiest shopping season of the year.

But it's unlikely Amazon's system was breached, said Lars Harvey, CEO of IID, an Internet security company in Tacoma, Wash. Rather, Amazon probably realized that a mobile device or a third-party app that people use to access the online store was not storing or transmitting passwords securely, he said.

"A fair number of do not engage in a way that keeps passwords totally safe," Harvey said. "Sometimes are not transmitted over encrypted protocol."

Amazon likely discovered the problem with the third-party device or app and decided to notify all customers that have used that service, he said

"They're pretty vigilant looking to protect their customers," Harvey said.

Security with many third-party apps is a widespread issue, he added.

In fact, there are security companies that specialize in seeking out and testing apps for security flaws.

Twitter user Lindsay Shaerf posted a picture of the email she got from Amazon UK.

"We recently discovered that your Amazon.co.uk password may have been improperly stored on your device or transmitted to Amazon in a way that could potentially expose it to a third party," the email reads, in part.

"We have corrected the issue to prevent this exposure. While we have no reason to believe your password was improperly disclosed to a third party, out of an abundance of caution, we have assigned a temporary password to your account," it said.

Amazon introduced two-factor authentication to boost security to its U.S. customers last week.

If customers choose, they can require that a code sent to them via text be entered along with their password.

©2015 The Seattle Times
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Citation: Amazon orders reset for some customers' passwords (2015, November 25) retrieved 12 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2015-11-amazon-reset-customers-passwords.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Amazon opens first physical bookstore
6 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Are human database related jobs going to disappear?

12 hours ago

AT&T 5G cellular home internet - first impressions

Sep 9, 2024

The best and most secure password manager

Sep 7, 2024

Stupid question about what brand of laptop to buy

Sep 6, 2024

How Modern Video Codecs Work

Sep 3, 2024

The forum background is perfect for cleaning screens

Sep 2, 2024

More from Computing and Technology

Load comments (0)