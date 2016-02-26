February 26, 2016

Physicists prove new potential for silicon chips

by University of Salford

Scientists have opened a door to faster, cheaper telecommunications after proving a new link between silicon chips and 'rare-earth' metals used in internet signalling.

Silicon is the 'gold standard' semiconductor at the heart of the computer industry but lacks the ability to produce, detect and amplify the light signals that are sent down . For the amplification of these light signals, we rely on rare-earth elements, which were thought to not interact optically with silicon.

However physicists at the University of Salford and the University of Surrey have made a novel discovery by showing for the first time, that light can be generated by an electron 'jumping' directly between silicon and rare-earths.

"The in silicon chips needs to be converted into light to send down optical fibre, then back to electronic data, by separate devices. If the conversion between electronic and light signals can happen on a , it would streamline the way data travels around the world," explains Dr Mark Hughes, lecturer in physics at the University of Salford.

'Channel Tunnel factor'

"It's the Channel Tunnel factor. Instead of having to change from a train to the ferry and then back to the train, you would have one single train journey. It would be a major step forward."

Rare-earths usually give off light at very specific colours or 'wavelengths', and silicon doesn't usually give off any light at all. However, the physicists implanted the rare-earth elements cerium, europium and ytterbium into silicon and found that not only did it give off light, but the wavelengths emitted by the rare-earths had been shifted to those that can be used in optical fibre. The shift in wavelength showed that there must have been a jump or 'transition' of an electron from silicon to the other elements.

The researchers also made high performances light emitting diodes (LEDs) and optical detectors using their rare-earth implanted silicon technology. These devices are able to produce and detect telecommunication wavelength light using silicon.

Added Dr Hughes: "In short, we have already made the first step in demonstrating the conversion between electronic and that could create the future chip."

More information: Manon A. Lourenço et al. Silicon-Modified Rare-Earth Transitions-A New Route to Near- and Mid-IR Photonics, Advanced Functional Materials (2016). DOI: 10.1002/adfm.201504662

Journal information: Advanced Functional Materials

Provided by University of Salford

Citation: Physicists prove new potential for silicon chips (2016, February 26) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-02-physicists-potential-silicon-chips.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Exciting silicon nanoparticles
37 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Blackbody Radiation and Complex Refractive Index

12 hours ago

Looking for information on Verity SD100 monochromator unit

Sep 9, 2024

Can a magnifying mirror or prism be used somehow as a low-tech reading aid for the visually impaired?

Sep 7, 2024

Why tilting a diffraction grating produces tilted dots

Sep 2, 2024

Spherical Lens Model and Proof

Sep 2, 2024

Interpretation of a complex angle of refraction

Aug 28, 2024

More from Optics

Load comments (0)