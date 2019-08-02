University of Salford is a campus university based in Salford, Greater Manchester, England with approximately 20,000 registered students. The main campus is about 1.5 miles (2.4 km) west of Manchester city centre, on the A6, opposite the former home of the physicist, James Prescott Joule and the Working Class Movement Library. It is situated in 60 acres (240,000 m) of parkland on the banks of the River Irwell. The university's origins can be traced to 1896 with the opening of the Royal Technical Institute, Salford, a merger of Salford Working Men's College founded in 1858 and Pendleton Mechanics' Institute founded in 1850. The Royal Technical Institute, Salford received royal letters, after the Duke and Duchess of York (later King George V and Queen Mary) officiated at its opening ceremony, an event commemorated in the university's Redbrick Peel Building and which allowed 'Royal' to be appended to name of the institute.

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

