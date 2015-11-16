How new technologies will impact the engineering of biological systems

A new Biotechnology and Bioengineering viewpoint article provides insights on how rapid advancements in DNA reading and writing technologies will impact how researchers go about engineering biological systems, which include processes that occur within and around cells.

Examples of biological systems include all kinds of cells, ranging from the more complex mammalian cells that make up our own bodies to the less complex microbial cells that can be manipulated to produce proteins and other molecules.

In light of recent breakthroughs in genome engineering and gene editing, Dr. Ryan Gill discusses the past challenges, future directions, and funding needs in the field, which could have profound effects on the development of drugs and other important products.

"It is an exciting time in biotechnology and bioengineering," said Dr. Gill.

