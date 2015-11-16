November 16, 2015

How new technologies will impact the engineering of biological systems

by Wiley

A new Biotechnology and Bioengineering viewpoint article provides insights on how rapid advancements in DNA reading and writing technologies will impact how researchers go about engineering biological systems, which include processes that occur within and around cells.

Examples of biological systems include all kinds of , ranging from the more complex mammalian cells that make up our own bodies to the less complex microbial cells that can be manipulated to produce proteins and other molecules.

In light of recent breakthroughs in genome engineering and , Dr. Ryan Gill discusses the past challenges, future directions, and funding needs in the field, which could have profound effects on the development of drugs and other important products.

"It is an exciting time in biotechnology and bioengineering," said Dr. Gill.

More information: Biotechnology and Bioengineering, dx.doi.org/10.1002/bit.25857

Journal information: Biotechnology and Bioengineering

Provided by Wiley

Citation: How new technologies will impact the engineering of biological systems (2015, November 16) retrieved 12 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2015-11-technologies-impact-biological.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Investigators insert large DNA sequence into mammalian cells
24 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Why does a series of pulses generate a pitch?

3 hours ago

Epothilone B study connected to 'Hard Problem of Consciousness' Model

Sep 9, 2024

Any stereo audio learning resources for other languages?

Sep 8, 2024

Too much fluoride might lower IQ in kids?

Sep 6, 2024

The predictive brain (Stimulus-Specific Error Prediction Neurons)

Sep 1, 2024

Any suggestions to dampen the sounds of a colostomy bag?

Aug 31, 2024

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)