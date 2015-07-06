July 6, 2015

Investigators insert large DNA sequence into mammalian cells

by Wiley

For the first time, researchers have used a simplified technique derived from a defense mechanism evolved by bacteria and other single-celled organisms to successfully insert a large DNA sequence into a predetermined genomic site in mammalian cells.

The methods used may help investigators genetically engineer cells to produce high levels of certain proteins—for example by placing the DNA sequence of a particular protein at the site of a highly active gene.

"The CRISPR-Cas system has been previously used to insert a foreign DNA sequence into a targeted genomic site in via a process of recombination. Here we showed that the insertion could be performed using a simplified end joining process," said Dr. Lawrence Chasin, senior author of the Biotechnology and Bioengineering study. "This simplification may prove especially useful for high throughput targeting approaches."

More information: DOI: 10.1002/bit.25629

Journal information: Biotechnology and Bioengineering

Provided by Wiley

Citation: Investigators insert large DNA sequence into mammalian cells (2015, July 6) retrieved 12 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2015-07-insert-large-dna-sequence-mammalian.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Unlocking the key to immunological memory in bacteria
24 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Epothilone B study connected to 'Hard Problem of Consciousness' Model

Sep 9, 2024

Any stereo audio learning resources for other languages?

Sep 8, 2024

Too much fluoride might lower IQ in kids?

Sep 6, 2024

The predictive brain (Stimulus-Specific Error Prediction Neurons)

Sep 1, 2024

Any suggestions to dampen the sounds of a colostomy bag?

Aug 31, 2024

Will cryosleep ever be a reality?

Aug 30, 2024

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)