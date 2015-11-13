November 13, 2015

Multidisciplinary analysis improves interpretation of complex systems

by Ingrid Söderbergh, Umea University

Multidisciplinary analysis improves interpretation of complex systems
With experimental results, computational tools and theories, we need a model to ‘glue’ them together. By doing this, it will help researchers to do better in experiments no matter in reality or computational.

By combining computer science, physics and chemistry, Yang Huang has done analyses to gain more physics knowledge of particular complex systems from protein hydration, dynamics of ionic liquid, to water motion in the zeolite pores. Yang Huang defends his thesis on November 26th, at Umeå University.

Chemist Yang Huang is doing research in the field theoretical computational physical chemistry. It is a kind of science that in its approach combines theoretical models, computer science, physics and chemistry.

In the thesis, Yang Huang has worked with analysis of nuclear magnetic resonance spin-lattice relaxation dispersion (NMRD) profiles on . A NMRD profile is a plotted dispersion curve with relaxation rate R1 vs the Larmor frequency. The complex systems Yang Huang has studied include solutions with protein PrxV, OEC complex of PSII, ionic liquid BMIM[PF6], zeolite ZSM-5, and so on.

"In order to unravel the of these complex systems we analyze the NMRD profiles and results from molecular dynamics (MD) simulations with multiple ," says Yang Huang.

The MD simulation can be used as a complementary method together with NMRD profiles to obtain more detailed information. By combining these two methods, a more nuanced picture in the study of hydration and liquid molecular dynamics is provided.

More information: The thesis is available here: umu.diva-portal.org/smash/record.jsf?pid=diva2%3A865065&dswid=-5670

Provided by Umea University

Citation: Multidisciplinary analysis improves interpretation of complex systems (2015, November 13) retrieved 12 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2015-11-multidisciplinary-analysis-complex.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Researchers settle long-standing debate about fundamental behavior of shaking particles
13 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Will Atomized Kerosene Ignite with a Spark in Controlled Conditions?

2 hours ago

TBT, PFAS and Pesticides (Sample Analysis Budgets)

Sep 11, 2024

How to remove epoxy resin from diesel fuel? A/B extraction? Distill?

Sep 9, 2024

Where can I find chemistry experiments that are accurately described with the Dirac equation?

Sep 9, 2024

Hybridisation of SO3

Sep 9, 2024

Chemically regenerating my auto's catalytic converter?

Sep 5, 2024

More from Chemistry

Load comments (0)