November 9, 2015

German authorities: Many VWs need more than software changes

German authorities say automaker Volkswagen will likely need to make more than just software changes to nearly a quarter of its 2.4 million diesel cars being recalled in the country.

The Transport Ministry told The Associated Press in an email Monday that of the vehicles being recalled for fixes in Germany, the Federal Motor Transport Authority "currently expects that approximately 540,000 will also need hardware changes." It says Volkswagen will inform owners of the details.

Volkswagen can't confirm the number of cars that will need hardware fixes because the company is still working out the exact technical solution with the Federal Motor Transport Authority, said VW spokesman Eric Felber.

The German recall is part of a scandal that came to light Sept. 18, when U.S. officials said that Volkswagen had programmed diesel engines on 482,000 cars to disable emission controls when the vehicles were not being tested. Some 11 million vehicles worldwide are fitted with the software.

The company is recalling 8.5 million 2009-2015 model year cars with the software across Europe, starting next year, including the 2.4 million in Germany.

The company has said it will fix the cars and that some will need only a software adjustment, while others will need mechanical changes.

© 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Citation: German authorities: Many VWs need more than software changes (2015, November 9) retrieved 12 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2015-11-german-authorities-vws-software.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

German order triggers recall of 8.5M VW cars in Europe (Update)
31 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Do you think this is an oil well, water well or what? (Tintype)

Sep 7, 2024

What is the purpose of two units of mass in the Imperial system?

Sep 5, 2024

Student Recreates the Archimedes Death Ray

Sep 2, 2024

Need help with determining thickness of steel bars

Sep 2, 2024

Electric Mining Equipment

Aug 26, 2024

Does such a valve exist? (water check valve)

Aug 26, 2024

More from General Engineering

Load comments (0)