November 4, 2015

98,000 petrol cars hit in VW's CO2 emissions scandal: minister

Shares in Volkswagen have tumbled on evidence that the massive pollution cheating scandal engulfing the company could be even wi
Shares in Volkswagen have tumbled on evidence that the massive pollution cheating scandal engulfing the company could be even wider than initially thought

Around 98,000 petrol cars count among the 800,000 Volkswagen vehicles found to show irregularities on their carbon emission levels, Germany's Transport Minister Alexander Dobrindt said Wednesday.

"Among the affected vehicles, 98,000 are petrol cars," Dobrindt told parliament, a day after VW said an internal probe had found some of its vehicles were releasing more CO2 than previous tests had shown.

"The result (of the internal probe) is itself unacceptable," he said.

Volkswagen was forced to launch an investigation after it admitted that 11 million of its diesel cars had been fitted with defeat devices to cheat official pollution tests on nitrogen oxide emissions.

But the probe ended up showing that the emissions scam is broader than thought—covering not only but also , and affecting not just diesel but also petrol engines.

© 2015 AFP

Citation: 98,000 petrol cars hit in VW's CO2 emissions scandal: minister (2015, November 4) retrieved 12 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2015-11-petrol-cars-vw-co2-emissions.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

German order triggers recall of 8.5M VW cars in Europe (Update)
27 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Do you think this is an oil well, water well or what? (Tintype)

Sep 7, 2024

What is the purpose of two units of mass in the Imperial system?

Sep 5, 2024

Student Recreates the Archimedes Death Ray

Sep 2, 2024

Need help with determining thickness of steel bars

Sep 2, 2024

Electric Mining Equipment

Aug 26, 2024

Does such a valve exist? (water check valve)

Aug 26, 2024

More from General Engineering

Load comments (0)