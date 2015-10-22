October 22, 2015

VW says newer motor may also have had trick software (Update)

VW investigating whether more cars have trick software
Employees work at at the assembly line for the Golf VII at the VW plant in Wolfsburg, Germany Wednesday Oct. 21, 2015. ( Julian Stratenschulte/Pool Photo via AP)

German automaker Volkswagen said Thursday that the U.S. cars identified as having been fitted with software to cheat on emissions tests include some vehicles with a newer diesel engine.

The company said after the emissions-rigging scandal became public last month that the software was installed on cars with variants of the EA 189 diesel engine built to the "Euro 5" emissions standard.

The company is now looking at cars with the EA 288 diesel engine and that same emissions standard, Volkswagen spokesman Pietro Zollino said. Vehicles with that engine built to the newer "Euro 6" standard are not affected, he added.

He said 70,000 cars in the U.S. with the early version of the EA 288 engine—including certain Golf models, the Beetle, Jetta, Passat and Audi A3, all from 2015—are among the 482,000 vehicles which have been identified in the U.S. as containing the suspect software.

VW said later that no vehicles sold in Europe with the EA288 motor, either the "Euro 5" or the "Euro 6" versions, had illegal software.

Overall, the company still estimates some 11 million vehicles worldwide could be affected by the scandal.

  • VW investigating whether more cars have trick software
    Volkswagen CEO Matthias Mueller, looks at the assembly line during a tour of the VW plant in Wolfsburg, Germany Wednesday Oct. 21, 2015. ( Julian Stratenschulte/Pool Photo via AP)
  • VW investigating whether more cars have trick software
    Volkswagen CEO Matthias Mueller, center, looks at the assembly line during a tour of the VW plant in Wolfsburg, Germany Wednesday Oct. 21, 2015. ( Julian Stratenschulte/Pool Photo via AP)

© 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Citation: VW says newer motor may also have had trick software (Update) (2015, October 22) retrieved 12 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2015-10-vw-cars-software.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

German order triggers recall of 8.5M VW cars in Europe (Update)
19 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Do you think this is an oil well, water well or what? (Tintype)

Sep 7, 2024

What is the purpose of two units of mass in the Imperial system?

Sep 5, 2024

Student Recreates the Archimedes Death Ray

Sep 2, 2024

Need help with determining thickness of steel bars

Sep 2, 2024

Electric Mining Equipment

Aug 26, 2024

Does such a valve exist? (water check valve)

Aug 26, 2024

More from General Engineering

Load comments (0)