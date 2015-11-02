November 2, 2015

For-profit and community college graduates earn same hiring interest from employers

by University of Missouri-Columbia

In the past decade, enrollment and graduation numbers have risen in for-profit colleges; however, little is known about how employers perceive potential employees with for-profit college degrees on their resumes. In a new study, researchers at the University of Missouri found that hiring managers show no preference for hiring people with for-profit college credentials compared to those holding comparable credentials from public community colleges.

Cory Koedel, an associate professor of economics and public policy in the MU College of Arts and Science and the Truman School of Public Affairs, says this finding is important for people deciding whether to pursue two-year college degrees.

"Tuition at for-profit colleges can be as much as five times higher than at two-year community colleges," Koedel said. "When people are weighing their higher-education options, tuition cost and the ability to gain employment after school should be considered heavily. This study shows that no significant difference exists with respect to generating employer interest between individuals with and for-profit degrees. For many people, community college may be the better option financially."

For their study, Koedel, Rajeev Darolia, an assistant professor in the MU Truman School of Public Affairs, and their coauthors, randomly generated thousands of resumes that included either a for-profit college credential, a two-year community college credential or only a high school diploma. The researchers then sent the resumes to a number of job openings for open positions in fields including sales, customer service, information technology, medical assistance and office, and administrative assistance. They found that hiring managers called back to inquire about fake candidates at the same rate, regardless of whether the candidates held community college or for-profit credentials.

"It is clear that employers are not placing any kind of higher value on for-profit credentials relative to community college credentials," Koedel said. "While for-profit may be a good solution for some , they are expensive, and our study indicates that there are other, more cost-effective education options that are perceived similarly by employers."

This study was published in the Journal of Policy Analysis and Management.

Journal information: Journal of Policy Analysis and Management

Provided by University of Missouri-Columbia

Citation: For-profit and community college graduates earn same hiring interest from employers (2015, November 2) retrieved 12 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2015-11-for-profit-college-hiring-employers.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Evaluations that consider school resources could fairly assess teacher performance
24 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Who is your favorite Jazz musician and what is your favorite song?

Sep 11, 2024

Favorite Mashups - All Your Favorites in One Place

Sep 11, 2024

Cover songs versus the original track, which ones are better?

Sep 11, 2024

Favorite songs (cont.)

Sep 10, 2024

Biographies, history, personal accounts

Sep 9, 2024

When streets were lit by gas lights

Sep 9, 2024

More from Art, Music, History, and Linguistics

Load comments (0)