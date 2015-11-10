November 10, 2015

Study unlocks faster way to assess ocean ecosystem health

by NOAA Headquarters

Study unlocks faster way to assess ocean ecosystem health
A fish school at Pearl and Hermes Atoll. Credit: Credit: NOAA, Papahānaumokuākea Marine National Monument

A new study published today identifies a set of features common to all ocean ecosystems that provide a visual diagnosis of the health of the underwater environment coastal communities rely on. Together, the features detail cumulative effects of threats—such as overfishing, pollution, and invasive species—so responders can act quickly to increase ocean resiliency and sustainability.

"Until now, we've had to look at the condition of different species and habitats individually. Having an easy-to-adopt approach that gives us a good idea of what is happening to the ecosystem as a whole - not just a piece of it - and anywhere on the planet, is a giant leap forward in managing marine ," said Richard Merrick, Ph.D., NOAA Fisheries director of scientific programs and chief science advisor. "It's similar to giving a doctor the ability to look at a person's whole body and treat an illness, not just its symptoms."

Scientists incorporate satellite imagery, fishery surveys, and landings data—among other things—to produce a visual image of the patterns in the food chain of the ecosystem. These patterns show when there is a problem. Scientists can also use the data in reverse to see how an ecosystem is recovering after a threat is reduced.

"For example, this discovery gives us an easier way to understand how an ecosystem is recovering after an oil spill," said Jason Link, lead author of the study and NOAA Fisheries senior scientist for ecosystem management. "The information will be especially useful as climate change and ocean acidification continue to alter our environment in unpredictable ways."

The study is published in Trends in Ecology and Evolution. Although a NOAA Fisheries scientist is the lead author, this study is a collaborative effort by a team of researchers representing institutions in six different countries. For more on ecosystem based management, please visit the NOAA Fisheries website on this topic.

Journal information: Trends in Ecology and Evolution

Provided by NOAA Headquarters

Citation: Study unlocks faster way to assess ocean ecosystem health (2015, November 10) retrieved 12 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2015-11-faster-ocean-ecosystem-health.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

NOAA's new Climate Science Strategy outlines efforts to build resilience
18 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Epothilone B study connected to 'Hard Problem of Consciousness' Model

Sep 9, 2024

Any stereo audio learning resources for other languages?

Sep 8, 2024

Too much fluoride might lower IQ in kids?

Sep 6, 2024

The predictive brain (Stimulus-Specific Error Prediction Neurons)

Sep 1, 2024

Any suggestions to dampen the sounds of a colostomy bag?

Aug 31, 2024

Will cryosleep ever be a reality?

Aug 30, 2024

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)