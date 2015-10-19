October 19, 2015

Video: What's the deal with the gut microbiome?

by American Chemical Society

Credit: The American Chemical Society

Trillions of microorganisms inhabit our bodies. Scientists call this community the microbiome, and it's one of the hottest topics in research these days.

Over the past decade, researchers have learned a lot about the genetics of these and the molecules they produce, for better or worse. In this week's Speaking of Chemistry, host Matt Davenport talks with Harvard University researcher Emily Balskus, Ph.D., about the next big things our can tell us.

Check it out here:

Provided by American Chemical Society

