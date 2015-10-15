October 15, 2015

Developing the tools to find new generation antibiotics

by University of York

Scientists at the University of York have taken an important step in the search to find new antibiotics that are effective against resistant bacteria.

Research led by Professor Maggie Smith in the Department of Biology at York will provide new tools for creating stable genetically engineered strains which could lead to improvements to existing antibiotics and the development of new ones.

The study, published in Applied and Environmental Microbiology, used novel genetic engineering tools to manipulate the genes required for antibiotic biosynthesis. The will enable scientists to create .

In a proof of principle experiment, the researchers effectively mixed and matched the genes from different antibiotic biosynthesis pathways to make new antibiotics. They took genes from the biosynthesis pathways for the antibiotics erythromycin and angolomycin to create new molecules that appeared to have .

The technique could 'unlock' the antibiotic potential of a significantly larger number of biosynthetic pathways than traditional methods of producing antibiotics.Professor Smith said: "We are running out of antibiotics and we need to find ways to improve the ones that we have to make them effective against or we have to find new ones. It is important to provide the tools to facilitate more innovative experiments for the growing number of researchers who are interested in manipulating antibiotic pathways."

More information: Bahgat Fayed et al. Multiplexed integrating plasmids for engineering the erythromycin gene cluster for expression in and combinatorial biosynthesis , Applied and Environmental Microbiology (2015). DOI: 10.1128/AEM.02403-15

Journal information: Applied and Environmental Microbiology

Provided by University of York

Citation: Developing the tools to find new generation antibiotics (2015, October 15) retrieved 12 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2015-10-tools-antibiotics.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Researchers find genetic defences of bacteria don't aid antibiotic resistance
19 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Epothilone B study connected to 'Hard Problem of Consciousness' Model

Sep 9, 2024

Any stereo audio learning resources for other languages?

Sep 8, 2024

Too much fluoride might lower IQ in kids?

Sep 6, 2024

The predictive brain (Stimulus-Specific Error Prediction Neurons)

Sep 1, 2024

Any suggestions to dampen the sounds of a colostomy bag?

Aug 31, 2024

Will cryosleep ever be a reality?

Aug 30, 2024

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)