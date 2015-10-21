October 21, 2015

Learning from ants how to build transportation networks

by Uppsala University

Ants
Temnothorax rugatulus. Credit: Arizona State University

Using mathematical modeling and field data, researchers at the mathematics department at Uppsala University have found the basic rules that allow ants to build efficient and low cost transport networks without discarding robustness. The study is now published in the Royal Society journal Interface.

We live in a world that is deeply interconnected. Nowadays, are fundamental to exchange resources and information from a point to another, from a person to another. Every day we travel on roads, we use electricity and water that are carried from distant plants, we connect to the internet to read about facts happened on the other side of the world. Ideally, we would like to be able to travel between cities on the shortest way possible, but sometimes we have to follow long detours.

Almost everyone in his life has experienced a black out: sometimes the breakdown of a cable is enough to compromise the distribution of electricity in a whole suburb. However, we all know how expensive it is to install new cables at home, and we can imagine the cost of building a highway.

Thus network planners struggle to build transportation systems that are efficient and robust, but also not too expensive, trying to find the best compromise between competing design goals.

Searching for inspiration, researchers have turned towards nature, observing the spontaneous formation process of natural transportation networks, from ant trails to leaf veins.

A two-year long field study recently provided a large data set consisting of several trail networks built by the Australian meat ant to connect different nests spread over a wide territory.

'What is amazing about these ants is that they don't rely on engineering to plan their networks, however it turns out that they are able to find a specific balance between cheapness, efficiency and robustness,' explains Tanya Latty, researcher in biology at the University of Sydney.

Researchers from the department of mathematics at Uppsala University have developed a model to understand how these networks have formed. Using data and numerical simulations, they were able to identify a general mechanism of local cost minimization as the basic rule that leads to a balance between competing design goals. The study showed that when building a new nest, the ants connect it to the closest nest available and possibly to a tree, that is where the ants feed, if it is not too far away.

'Once we have found what nature does, we have tried to apply the same simple rules to predict what would happen to man-made system, electric grids for example, if they were built by these ants,' says Arianna Bottinelli, PhD student at Uppsala University.

It turns out that, when building a new suburb, it is sufficient to connect it to the closest city area to ensure that the whole power network will be relatively cheap but also quite efficient on the long run. Then robustness can be increased or decreased by changing the frequency with which new suburbs are connected to service centers, in this specific example to power plants.

'It is a further step towards the understanding of nature and an attempt to use what we observe there to improve and advise the design of human-made systems,' says David J.T. Sumpter, Professor at the Department of Mathematics at Uppsala University.

More information: Bottinelli A, van Wilgenburg E, Sumpter DJT, Latty T. 2015 Local cost minimization in ant transport networks: from small-scale data to large-scale trade-offs. J. R. Soc. Interface 20150780. dx.doi.org/10.1098/rsif.2015.0780

Journal information: Journal of the Royal Society Interface

Provided by Uppsala University

Citation: Learning from ants how to build transportation networks (2015, October 21) retrieved 12 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2015-10-ants-networks.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Leader-less ants make super efficient networks
615 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Epothilone B study connected to 'Hard Problem of Consciousness' Model

Sep 9, 2024

Any stereo audio learning resources for other languages?

Sep 8, 2024

Too much fluoride might lower IQ in kids?

Sep 6, 2024

The predictive brain (Stimulus-Specific Error Prediction Neurons)

Sep 1, 2024

Any suggestions to dampen the sounds of a colostomy bag?

Aug 31, 2024

Will cryosleep ever be a reality?

Aug 30, 2024

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)