October 21, 2015

'Angry Birds' maker Rovio cuts 213 jobs

Rovio Entertainment, the maker of "Angry Birds" and other mobile games, said it cut nearly a third of its workforce Wednesday as it restructures its business.

The company, based in Espoo, Finland, said it cut a total of 213 jobs. It had 670 workers before the layoffs.

Rovio previously announced it planned to make job cuts in August but didn't provide an exact number.

The layoffs are a part of the company's efforts to restructure its business. It will discontinue its learning business to focus on games, media and consumer products, Rovio said.

Most of the affect workers in Finland. About 15 will be outside the country, the company said. Those in the U.S. and Canada working on "The Angry Birds Movie," which is set to be released next year, were not affected.

© 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Citation: 'Angry Birds' maker Rovio cuts 213 jobs (2015, October 21) retrieved 12 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2015-10-angry-birds-maker-rovio-jobs.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Angry Birds maker Rovio plans layoffs in restructuring (Update)
13 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Do you think this is an oil well, water well or what? (Tintype)

Sep 7, 2024

What is the purpose of two units of mass in the Imperial system?

Sep 5, 2024

Student Recreates the Archimedes Death Ray

Sep 2, 2024

Need help with determining thickness of steel bars

Sep 2, 2024

Electric Mining Equipment

Aug 26, 2024

Does such a valve exist? (water check valve)

Aug 26, 2024

More from General Engineering

Load comments (0)