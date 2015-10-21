'Angry Birds' maker Rovio cuts 213 jobs

Rovio Entertainment, the maker of "Angry Birds" and other mobile games, said it cut nearly a third of its workforce Wednesday as it restructures its business.

The company, based in Espoo, Finland, said it cut a total of 213 jobs. It had 670 workers before the layoffs.

Rovio previously announced it planned to make job cuts in August but didn't provide an exact number.

The layoffs are a part of the company's efforts to restructure its business. It will discontinue its learning business to focus on games, media and consumer products, Rovio said.

Most of the job cuts affect workers in Finland. About 15 will be outside the country, the company said. Those in the U.S. and Canada working on "The Angry Birds Movie," which is set to be released next year, were not affected.

