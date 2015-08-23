August 23, 2015

Twitter expands its mobile advertising platform

by David Pierson, Los Angeles Times

Twitter rolled out a new marketing platform Thursday that could enable advertisers to reach more than 700 million people on and off the social media service in a simpler and more effective way.

The company says the new service improves on last year's Twitter Publisher Network, which gave advertisers a place to run campaigns, not just on Twitter, but on other platforms such as MoPub, the 's mobile ad exchange.

That service has been renamed the Twitter Audience Platform and expanded across more partner apps. It also gives advertisers tools to target audiences more granularly.

Twitter has struggled to capture as much money as social media rival Facebook. Wall Street investors have long complained of Twitter's inability to expand its audience and revenue, which led to the of Chief Executive Dick Costolo in June.

