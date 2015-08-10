August 10, 2015

Twitter huddles with NFL to tackle audience challenge

Twitter is huddling with the National Football League as it tackles the challenge of attracting a broader audience to its short messaging service.

A two-year content and advertising deal announced Monday expands upon similar partnerships that Twitter forged with the NFL in 2013 and 2014.

The NFL plans to funnel nearly three times more content into Twitter than last year, a commitment that will include more video highlights and pictures from games in progress. Twitter will use an automated formula to prominently display NFL tweets and related ads in the streams of accountholders likely to enjoy the information.

The NFL's Twitter blitz starts with Thursday's preseason games. Financial terms of the agreement weren't disclosed.

The NFL's show of faith comes as Twitter tries to reverse a slowdown in user growth.

© 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Citation: Twitter huddles with NFL to tackle audience challenge (2015, August 10) retrieved 12 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2015-08-twitter-huddles-nfl-tackle-audience.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Twitter expands ads to outside websites, apps
26 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Are human database related jobs going to disappear?

9 hours ago

AT&T 5G cellular home internet - first impressions

Sep 9, 2024

The best and most secure password manager

Sep 7, 2024

Stupid question about what brand of laptop to buy

Sep 6, 2024

How Modern Video Codecs Work

Sep 3, 2024

The forum background is perfect for cleaning screens

Sep 2, 2024

More from Computing and Technology

Load comments (0)