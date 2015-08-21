August 21, 2015

Reaction to convert solar energy to fuel is 50 times faster with a simple change in the solvent

by Pacific Northwest National Laboratory

Few people would buy a computer that only worked when the sun shines. For solar energy, that's the problem. Energy produced at solar stations on sunny days must be stored for later use. A simple fuel, such as hydrogen, could store the energy. Making hydrogen economically demands a quick, efficient reaction. Creating that reaction demands a catalyst, which pushes the reaction along, in the right environment. Scientists at the Center for Molecular Electrocatalysis (CME) found that a proton and water-packed environment lets the catalyst work 50 times faster than the previous record holder—without added energy.

"It is really remarkable how much the media are controlling the rates," said Dr. Molly O'Hagan, who led the study at CME. The center is led by Pacific Northwest National Laboratory.  

No bank of batteries sits under solar stations or wind turbines. Coupling renewable energy with fuel production could solve the storage issue. The study provides a vital clue to that coupling: placing the catalyst in a proton-packed liquid with plenty of water produces hydrogen fuel quickly and efficiently. Doused in this designer liquid, the catalyst pumps out 30,000,000 hydrogen molecules a second.

"Our center is focused on designing catalysts that control proton mobility," said Dr. R. Morris Bullock, CME Director. "Here, we are using the medium, an ionic liquid with water, to control the proton movement."

At the CME, an Energy Frontier Research Center funded by the U.S. Department of Energy Office of Science's Basic Energy Sciences, researchers examine how to control proton movement in catalysis. In this experiment-based study, they began with a nickel-based P2N2 hydrogen production catalyst. The team observed that the catalyst worked quickly, or had a large turnover rate, when water was added to an ionic liquid.

"This solvent, or ionic liquid, is like dissolving the catalyst in pure substrate, but the catalyst won't work in this liquid without adding water which is necessary to move the substrate very quickly to the catalyst," said O'Hagan. "Putting the catalyst in this mixture increased speed dramatically without increasing the cost."

The team is combining proton control inside the with control in the environment. The goal? Provide the design specifications to create efficient, super-fast catalysts that turn solar stations into fuel stations.

More information: "Electrocatalytic H2 Production with a Turnover Frequency >107 s-1: The Medium Provides an Increase in Rate but Not Overpotential." Energy & Environmental Science 7:4013. DOI: 10.1039/c4ee01899k

Journal information: Energy & Environmental Science

Provided by Pacific Northwest National Laboratory

Citation: Reaction to convert solar energy to fuel is 50 times faster with a simple change in the solvent (2015, August 21) retrieved 12 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2015-08-reaction-solar-energy-fuel-faster.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Fuel cell designers need to look beyond the catalyst to the support material
52 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

TBT, PFAS and Pesticides (Sample Analysis Budgets)

21 hours ago

How to remove epoxy resin from diesel fuel? A/B extraction? Distill?

Sep 9, 2024

Where can I find chemistry experiments that are accurately described with the Dirac equation?

Sep 9, 2024

Hybridisation of SO3

Sep 9, 2024

Chemically regenerating my auto's catalytic converter?

Sep 5, 2024

Is Sylcap 284 as permeable as Sylgard 184?

Aug 28, 2024

More from Chemistry

Load comments (0)