August 21, 2015

NASA sees wide-eyed Typhoon Atsani ready to curve

by NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center

NASA sees wide-eyed Typhoon Atsani ready to curve
NASA's Aqua satellite saw a clear eye in Typhoon Atsani on Aug. 21 at 03:15 UTC. Credit: NASA Goddard MODIS Rapid Response Team

NASA's Aqua satellite saw a clear and large eye in Typhoon Atsani when it passed overhead on August 21, as the storm begins to turn to the northeast and curve away from Japan.

On August 21 at 03:15 UTC (August 20 at 11:15 p.m. EDT), the Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer (MODIS) instrument aboard Aqua captured a of the storm. The MODIS image clearly showed the wide 46 nautical-mile-eye (53 mile/85 km) of the hurricane.

On August 21 at 1500 UTC (11 a.m. EDT) Atsani's maximum sustained winds were near 100 knots (115.1 mph/185.2 kph). It was centered near 25.9 North latitude and 145.3 East longitude, about 233 nautical miles (397 miles/638.9 km) east-northeast of Iwo To. Atsani is moving to the northwest at 9 knots (10.3 mph/16.6 kph), and is expected to begin turning to the northeast.

The is expected to start transitioning to an extra-tropical system as it curves northeast, and stays well south of Japan.

Provided by NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center

Citation: NASA sees wide-eyed Typhoon Atsani ready to curve (2015, August 21) retrieved 12 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2015-08-nasa-wide-eyed-typhoon-atsani-ready.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Two views of Super Typhoon Atsani from NASA's Aqua Satellite
7 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Why does crude oil seep out of the ground on this beautiful Caribbean Island?

Sep 7, 2024

Should We Be Planting More Trees?

Sep 7, 2024

The Secrets of Prof. Verschure's Rosetta Stones

Sep 5, 2024

Alaska - Pedersen Glacier: Landslide Triggered Tsunami

Aug 23, 2024

Iceland warming up again - quakes swarming

Aug 23, 2024

Shiveluch Volcano erupts on Kamchatka peninsula

Aug 18, 2024

More from Earth Sciences

Load comments (0)