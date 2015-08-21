August 21, 2015

NASA sees development of Tropical Storm Kilo

by Rob Gutro, NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center

NASA sees development of Tropical Storm Kilo
NASA's Aqua satellite flew a developing low pressure area southeast of the Big Island of Hawaii in the Central Pacific on Aug. 20 that intensified into Tropical Storm Kilo the next day. Credit: NASA Goddard MODIS Rapid Response Team

A new tropical storm formed in the Central Pacific Ocean today, August 21, named Kilo. NASA's Aqua satellite passed the storm when it was a developing low pressure area the day before.

NASA's Aqua satellite flew over the tropical low pressure area on August 20 was it was organizing into Tropical Depression 3C. NOAA's Central Pacific Hurricane Center (CPHC) noted that the low became a depression at 5 p.m. EDT on August 20. The Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer (MODIS) instrument aboard Aqua captured a of the developing storm that showed a good circulation (rounded) and thunderstorms around the low-level center of circulation.

By 11 a.m. EDT on August 21, Tropical Depression 3C strengthened into a tropical storm and was renamed Kilo. At that time, Kilo's center was located near latitude 12.7 north...longitude 151.7 west. That puts the center of Kilo about 535 miles (860 km) south-southeast of Hilo, Hawaii and 720 miles (1,160 km) southeast of Honolulu. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1004 millibars.

Kilo was moving toward the west-northwest near 16 mph (26 kph) and had maximum sustained winds near 40 mph (65 kph). The CPHC expects Kilo to gradually strengthen over the next couple of days.

For updates on the storm visit NOAA's CPHC website: http://www.prh.noaa.gov/cphc

Provided by NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center

Citation: NASA sees development of Tropical Storm Kilo (2015, August 21) retrieved 12 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2015-08-nasa-tropical-storm-kilo.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

NASA's RapidScat sees diminishing winds in Tropical Storm Hilda
9 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Why does crude oil seep out of the ground on this beautiful Caribbean Island?

Sep 7, 2024

Should We Be Planting More Trees?

Sep 7, 2024

The Secrets of Prof. Verschure's Rosetta Stones

Sep 5, 2024

Alaska - Pedersen Glacier: Landslide Triggered Tsunami

Aug 23, 2024

Iceland warming up again - quakes swarming

Aug 23, 2024

Shiveluch Volcano erupts on Kamchatka peninsula

Aug 18, 2024

More from Earth Sciences

Load comments (0)