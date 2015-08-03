August 3, 2015

Microsoft buys firm that boosts sales through games

Microsoft did not disclose financial terms of the deal in which it acquired Texas-based Incent Games, developer of the online pl
Microsoft did not disclose financial terms of the deal in which it acquired Texas-based Incent Games, developer of the online platform FantasySalesTeam

Microsoft announced on Monday that it has bought a startup with a winning way of using game play to boost the performance of sales teams.

Microsoft did not disclose financial terms of the deal in which it acquired Texas-based Incent Games, developer of the online platform FantasySalesTeam.

The platform allows managers to try to ramp up sales numbers through fantasy sports-style competitions among their representatives.

"They've disrupted the old sales incentive model with an original twist that combines gamification with fantasy sports and expertly applies it to a sales setting," Microsoft corporate vice president Bob Stutz said in a blog post announcing the acquisition.

"Their platform is highly effective at increasing team collaboration, productivity and consequently driving greater results and business growth," he said.

Employees "draft" peers onto teams whose combined results they believe will shine the brightest, in a spin on fantasy sports games in which people pick a pretend roster of players whose combined statistics they believe will be tops at the end of a season.

The strategy gets employees invested in each others' success, leading to better sales team results, according to Stutz.

FantasySalesTeam will be woven into Microsoft's Dynamics CRM (customer relationship management) offering aimed at businesses.

© 2015 AFP

Citation: Microsoft buys firm that boosts sales through games (2015, August 3) retrieved 12 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2015-08-microsoft-firm-boosts-sales-games.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Yahoo enters daily fantasy sports market
29 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Do you think this is an oil well, water well or what? (Tintype)

Sep 7, 2024

What is the purpose of two units of mass in the Imperial system?

Sep 5, 2024

Student Recreates the Archimedes Death Ray

Sep 2, 2024

Need help with determining thickness of steel bars

Sep 2, 2024

Electric Mining Equipment

Aug 26, 2024

Does such a valve exist? (water check valve)

Aug 26, 2024

More from General Engineering

Load comments (0)