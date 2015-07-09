July 9, 2015

Yahoo enters daily fantasy sports market

Tech company Yahoo is entering the realm of daily fantasy sports contests with a new product called Yahoo Sports Daily Fantasy.

The product lets draft players and creating fantasy teams on a daily basis. Users win cash prizes based on how these teams fare.

Yahoo Inc. said Wednesday it has offered other fantasy sports products, including Full Season Fantasy, to users for 16 years.

The move pits it against two other daily fantasy sports offerings that have been growing quickly, Fanduel and Draftkings.

According to Yahoo, the number of fantasy sports players rose 40 percent to 56 million users in the U.S. and Canada over the past year.

© 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Citation: Yahoo enters daily fantasy sports market (2015, July 9) retrieved 12 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2015-07-yahoo-daily-fantasy-sports.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Like the real game, fantasy sports now worth billions
19 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Do you think this is an oil well, water well or what? (Tintype)

Sep 7, 2024

What is the purpose of two units of mass in the Imperial system?

Sep 5, 2024

Student Recreates the Archimedes Death Ray

Sep 2, 2024

Need help with determining thickness of steel bars

Sep 2, 2024

Electric Mining Equipment

Aug 26, 2024

Does such a valve exist? (water check valve)

Aug 26, 2024

More from General Engineering

Load comments (0)